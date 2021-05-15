Accused Florida deputy denies planting drugs in stopped cars

MARIANNA, Fla. (AP) — A fired Florida sheriff’s deputy accused of planting drugs on suspects told a jury he is innocent. Former Jackson County deputy Zachary Wester testified at his trial Friday that he found a box in his patrol car containing packaged methamphetamine and marijuana inside a park restroom. He denied it was meant to be planted in cars during traffic stops. Prosecutors say he planted evidence during a dozen traffic stops, arresting drivers and passengers on false charges. During cross-examination, Wester testified that he never reported finding the drug box because he had been sent to two traffic accidents and was processing it when he was suspended.