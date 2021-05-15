Boys and Girls Club holds vaccine clinic for everyone 12 and older

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Boys and Girls Club hosted its first vaccine clinic Saturday since those younger teenagers have become eligible.

"To be quite honest, I'm looking forward to lockers," 15-year-old Maxwell President-Seeley is longing for a return to school like normal.

Saturday, he and his mom Laura got their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

"I'd been wanting to get it for a while, but since it wasn't for my age group I was a little disappointed," President-Seeley said. "When they said that I could, I was glad to come down here and get my shot."

They were among the more than a hundred people who got their shots Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club's vaccine clinic.

Andrian Brown was already fully vaccinated but brought her oldest daughter to get her first dose.

"Now I'm just anxious to get my youngest protected so she can be around her friends and stuff cause I've just been so terrified to even let them go anywhere," she said.

Brown herself had initially been hesitant to get the vaccine.

Part of the Boys and Girls Club's mission has been to educate people about the vaccine and encourage vaccinations, especially in marginalized communities.

"We can help protect against the spread of this virus and just help the community get back to normal, get back to being out and with loved ones and friends," Laura Ford-Harris, with the Boys and Girls Club, said.

After two doses for herself and now a first dose for her daughter, Brown has overcome those hesitancies and hopes other people come to the same realizations she did.

"I encourage everybody to get out, get their shots so this virus can go away, hopefully," she said.

This was the last vaccination clinic that the Boys and Girls Club has scheduled for first doses.

They'll have a second dose clinic in three weeks.

The Goodman Community Center also had a clinic Saturday for 12 and older that had to close early.

Organizers there say they'll host another first dose clinic this Friday.