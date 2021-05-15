Cause of Janesville home porch fire under investigation

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A man and two children have been displaced from their home after a fire Saturday morning in Janesville

According to the fire department, authorities responded to 411 Wilson Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a fire on the porch of a home.

When they got there, they found the porch fully engulfed in flames, with significant fire extending inside the home.

Smoke detectors alerted the man and children about the fire, so they were able to make it out in time. They were evaluated for smoke inhalation on the scene. The Red Cross is helping them.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes, and remained on the scene for an hour and a half after to search for hidden fire.

The home and a vehicle next to it were significantly damaged, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

One firefighter had a minor injury and was evaluated on scene.

The Janesville Fire Department estimates the damage to the home and vehicle cost about $100,000.