Chicken shortage impacting wing nights

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- There is a chicken shortage right now in the US.

Chicken farmers say storms that tore through the south, including the freeze that hit Texas a few months ago, wiped out livestock.

They're also having trouble finding workers to get chicken to restaurants.

Wings in particular are in high demand, so some restaurants have had to cancel low-price wing nights.

"I know that other restaurants are not having wings at all. Some of the big wing restaurants too are just closing their doors, which we don't want to do. So we're just trying to roll with the punches, raising those prices a little bit so we can at least break even, but able to supply people with what they love coming to Steny's for, is our wings," said Johanna Lutkus, bar manager with Steny's Tavern and Grill.

This is the first time in 20 years Steny's hasn't had a 75 cent wing night. The restaurant usually orders 90 cases of wings a week and has cut that in half.