Cooler with scattered rain, drier & warmer Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) - The weekend starts off wet for a majority across southern Wisconsin, as scattered showers push through the region.

Rain, mainly light, will continue to push through the morning.

The showers will be scattered, moving eastward throughout the day. The timeframe of 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. looks to be the wettest, with slight chances the rest of the morning into the early afternoon.

Rain likely diminishing in Madison by mid-afternoon and drier late-day.

Another chance of showers, possibly storms returns for the very western portion of Southern Wisconsin late-afternoon early evening.

Hence, a 'marginal' threat for this area due to a small chance of hail.

Overall about .10 to maybe .20 inch of rain is possible.

There is a wildfire risk in place across the state. A medium risk in southern Wisconsin, with higher chances in central to the north as these regions are under 'very high' risks.

Overnight into Sunday morning we become dry, with warmer temperatures to come. The 70s return Sunday, partly sunny skies pair with higher temps.

Temps warm throughout the week, dry to start, storm chances to end.