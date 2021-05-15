Demonstrators rally to support Palestinians as conflict escalates

MADISON (WKOW) -- Activists in Madison are rallying to send a message about the conflict in the past week in Gaza.

The latest attack came Saturday, when an Israeli airstrike targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City. It housed offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera media outlets.

Activists were at the state Capitol Saturday to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians. More than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the violence, along with fewer than a dozen Israelis, according to ABC News.

Activists say Israel is being too aggressive and has been, even before this week.

"The more people understand that, the situation doesn't go away just because we stopped paying attention. I think, hopefully, as people come to understand that, we will see public will get behind ending violence," said Rowan Atalla, with Madison Rafah Sister City Project, which helped organize the rally.

Right now, the US Deputy Secretary of State for Israel and Palestinian Affairs is in Israel, working to help reach a cease-fire.