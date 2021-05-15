Edgewood College hosts in-person 2021 graduation

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 300 students graduated Saturday from Edgewood College in Madison.

The ceremonies were in-person and outside, under a tent because of the dreary weather.

Graduates were able to invite up to three people each.

"It's like the biggest gathering I've been in, in a year. But yeah, it was great. It's a little cold in the tent. But it was great to see everybody have people come in from out of town," said graduate Meghan Parker said.

People were masked and spaced out as much as possible in the tent. The college also streamed the ceremony live online.