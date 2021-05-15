Ethiopia again delays national election amid deadly tensions

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia has again delayed its national election after some opposition parties said they wouldn’t take part and as conflict in the country’s Tigray region means no vote is being held there. The head of the national elections board in a meeting with political parties’ representatives says the June 5 vote in Africa’s second most populous country will be postponed until a yet-unknown date. She cites the need to finish printing ballots, training staffers and compiling voters’ information. Ethiopia last year delayed the election, the first major electoral test for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.