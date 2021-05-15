Forward Madison welcomes fans back for season home opener

MADISON (WKOW) -- Forward Madison FC welcomes fans back to Breese Stevens Field Saturday night for the first time in nearly two years.

The soccer team is hosting North Carolina FC at 7 p.m.

It's been more than 600 days since the last home game in Madison. Last year, the team played in Wauwatosa because of the pandemic.

There are some restrictions for this season, but fans are thrilled to be back.

Capacity is limited to follow Dane County public health guidelines. Fans who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to sit in their own sections without masks or social distancing.

"The majority of our sections will be socially-distanced for those who have yet to get the vaccine or choose not to, but we will have a small number of sections for fully-vaccinated folks. In those sections, you can sit closer together you won't have to distance. That will allow us to get more guests here," said team owner Conor Caloia.

Caloia says they're expecting a sold out crowd Saturday night, hoping this is a step closer to a sense of normalcy.