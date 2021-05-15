Gun used in deadly Chicago-area shootings has long history

CHICAGO (AP) — A gun that a man used to kill five people in January shootings in Chicago and a nearby suburb was used in as many five other shootings since 2009. The Chicago Tribune reports that documents it obtained in response to an open records request revealed that shell casings and ballistic tests were used in the other shootings on the city’s South Side that left five people injured. The documents do not indicate when and how Jason Nightengale obtained the weapon before he went on what police say was a random string of shootings that began in Chicago and ended in Evanston, where police killed him in a shootout.