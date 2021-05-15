McFarland advances to the state championship game

FOND DU LAC (WKOW)-- The McFarland boys soccer team defeated Fort Atkinson 3-0 in the D2 state semifinals to advance to the state title game for its third straight season.

Jake Sampson scored the first goal of the game. Zach Nichols followed with two more goals in the second half spanning one minute apart from one another. Matt Schutt earned the shutout in goal.

McFarland will play the winner of Notre Dame and Shorewood in the championship game at 7 p.m.