McFarland scores six goals en route to its first state championship

FOND DU LAC (WKOW)- The #1 McFarland boys' soccer team defeated #3 Notre Dame 6-1 in the Division 2 State Championship on Saturday evening. This is McFarland's third straight season in the title game and first state championship.

McFarland scored six goals from five different players. Keegan Bell had two goals while Bubba Blair, Kyle Connor, Riley Turner, and Zach Nichols all scored for McFarland.

Goal Keeper Matt Schutt earned the win in goal. McFarland finished the season undefeated at 14-0.