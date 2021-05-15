Myanmar junta attacks western town that resisted coup

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. and British embassies in Myanmar have expressed concern about reports of fierce government attacks on a town in a western Chin state, where the ruling junta declared martial law because of armed resistance to military rule. The fighting began around 6 a.m. Saturday when government troops reinforced by helicopters began shelling the western part of the town of Mindat, destroying several homes, according to a spokesman of the Chinland Defence Force. It is a locally formed militia group opposed to the February coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The shadow National Unity Government, set up by ousted lawmakers, warns that within the next 48 hours, Mindat can potentially become a battleground.