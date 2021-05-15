Myanmar frees Japanese journalist as gesture to Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — An arrested Japanese reporter has returned home after being released by Myanmar’s ruling junta in what it called a gesture of friendship to Japan. Japan’s foreign minister says Yuki Kitazumi was released after efforts by Japanese diplomats and others. The reporter boarded a plane at Yangon’s airport and landed in Japan on Friday night. Myanmar’s army-run Myawaddy TV says Kitazumi was arrested on April 18 for allegedly inciting anti-military civil disobedience and riots. The military seized power in February and has faced large, constant popular opposition, which it has tried to suppress by using force that has cost hundreds of lives and by muzzling the news media.