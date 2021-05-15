Palestinian march in Paris defies ban, is met by tear gas

PARIS (AP) — French riot police fired tear gas and used water cannons on defiant protesters supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip despite a ban on Saturday’s demonstration in the French capital. Hundreds of people marched peacefully in other cities in France and elsewhere in Europe, including London. In Paris, protesters scattered and played cat and mouse with security forces in the city’s northern neighborhoods after their starting point for a planned march was blocked. Paris police chief Didier Lallement had ordered 4,200 security forces into the streets and closed closed around the kick-off point for the march.