We need rain and it’s coming!

MADISON (WKOW) - It'll really feel like Summer when temps are warm and scattered storms are possible every day.

Our first taste of rain in 5 days occurred last night/early Saturday morning and didn't drop much in the way of rain... unfortunately.

But there is more rain on the way as the jet stream orientation changes; southerly winds are going to take over towards the middle of next week which will bring moisture and warmth north!

Though rain chances will be increasing overhead, most of these chances will be scattered and happening towards the late afternoon/early evening.

That'll happen Sunday after temperatures warm up into the 70s.

Monday, the rain chance will still be there but the shower chance will be mainly limited to the south and during the morning.