Republican Arizona election official says Trump “unhinged”

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican now leading the Arizona county elections department targeted by a GOP audit of the 2020 election results is slamming former President Donald Trump and others in his party for their continued falsehoods about how the election was run. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Saturday called a Trump statement accusing the county of deleting an elections database “unhinged.” He called on other Republicans to stop the unfounded accusations. Richer became recorder in January after defeating the Democratic incumbent. The former president’s statement come as Republican Senate President Karen Fann has demanded the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors come to the Senate to answer questions raised by the private auditors she has hired for a recount.