Syttende Mai returns to Stoughton after pandemic hiatus

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- The 2021 version of Stoughton's Syttende Mai wasn't exactly the same as what the festival was before COVID-19 canceled last year's edition, but community members said they're glad the event was able to return, even in a modified format.

"It's a little bit different this year, but it has been so fantastic to have people around and out and about doing, you know, Norwegiany kind of things," Travis Gille, a parent volunteer with the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers, said.

Gille has been volunteering with the group for five years, and he said it was important for the 2021 Syttende Mai to go forward even with modifications like masks.

"That little bit of normalcy to come out and spend time together and see other people has been a huge, huge help," he said.

Businesses along the town's Main Street were also seeing help from the festival, which draws visitors to southern Wisconsin.

"Bottom line, it means a lot more exposure," Karen Tardrew, the owner of Grasshopper Goods, said. "Family come from all over the country for Syttende Mai, so that's really cool. We're going to be able to have customers beyond the festival."

Tardrew said while surviving the pandemic has been hard for many small businesses, she views the festival as a sign everything is getting closer to normal.

"You really noticed the vibe of just kind of celebratory, a new beginning kind of situation," she said. "It's just been really joyful, actually, all weekend."

She said that joy was bolstered by the CDC's new guidance that people who are fully vaccinated don't need to continue wearing masks.

Dane County's mask mandate is still in place, but Tardrew said she believes the CDC guidance is comforting for people.

"I think people that have avoided shopping will maybe come out more," she said. "You can't even imagine how hopeful it makes us. We've gotten through this, and I know it's impacted a lot of families but we got through it together."

As of Saturday afternoon, Tardrew told 27 News she hadn't had any problems with customers not wearing masks.

"I've been really respectful of how Dane County's handled it and following what's the rules and the science," she said. "Stoughton people have been really respectful of that."

PHMDC said it is reviewing the CDC's guidance and will update its local guidance next week.

Gille said with vaccination rates rising and events like Syttende Mai coming back, he thinks life is inching even closer to what it was like before COVID-19.

"It's getting close," he said. "People are almost ready to get back to normal and have a really good time."