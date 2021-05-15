Zimbabwe court blocks leader from keeping chief justice on

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s High Court has forced the country’s chief justice to retire, ruling that an extension of his term by the president is illegal. The ruling is a major setback for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose party in May pushed through constitutional amendments that critics said concentrated power in the hands of the president. Amid a furor, Mnangagwa used his new powers to extend Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s tenure by 5 years on May 11, three days before the justice’s retirement. Judges in Zimbabwe retire at 70, but the recent constitutional amendment gives the president the power to extend some judges’ terms by 5 years. The Young Lawyers Association of Zimbabwe and others sued, arguing that only judges appointed after the amendment was passed can benefit.