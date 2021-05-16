2 boys who couldn’t swim drown in Massachusetts lake

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say two boys who drowned at a Brockton park were cousins who did not know how to swim. The Plymouth County district attorney on Sunday identified the victims as 13-year-old Rafael Andrade and 12-year-old Tiago Depina, both of Brockton. They died Saturday night in Waldo Lake in D.W. Field Park. An 11-year-old boy who was rescued earlier in the evening was hospitalized. Mayor Robert Sullivan said grief counselors were available Sunday at the middle school the boys attended.