Afghan cease-fire ends amid calls for fresh peace talks

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A three-day cease-fire marked by violent attacks claimed mostly by the Islamic State group has ended in Afghanistan amid calls for renewed peace talks. Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen says Sunday the negotiating teams of the government and the Islamic Emirate — that’s how the Taliban refer to their ousted regime — met briefly in Qatar. He says they renewed their commitment to find a peaceful end to the war. The U.S. has urged accelerated talks as it withdraws the last of its 2,500-3,500 soldiers and NATO its remaining 7,000 allied forces.