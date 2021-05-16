Beloit police investigating after a man is shot

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A 24-year-old man was treated for a non-fatal gunshot wound Sunday after a shooting in Beloit.

According to police, it happened in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue around 1:15 a.m.

Multiple vehicles were hit by gunfire, and police learned later that the victim was at a local hospital getting treatment for the wound.

Police posted on Facebook on Sunday asking the public for help.

"Please reach out if you saw anything or know something about the shooting," the post reads. "Even the smallest bit of information can be incredibly helpful."