Britain yet to decide on Pfizer offer to vaccinate Olympians

LONDON (AP) — The British government is still deciding whether to accept an offer from Pfizer to fast-track Olympic and Paralympic athletes for coronavirus vaccines. Jabs are only being given to Britons aged 38 or older – though this will be extended to those over 35 from next week – with younger people only getting inoculated if they have an underlying health condition. British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston says “Pfizer have offered for the Olympics and we’ve asked them about that.” Pfizer developed a vaccine with BioNTech and said earlier this month that it would donate doses to inoculate athletes and officials preparing for Tokyo.