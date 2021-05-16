Bucks will face Heat in the first round of playoffs

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Bucks road to the finals will begin on either May 22 or 23. The Bucks are the three seed and the Heat are the sixth seed.

This is a re-match of the 2020 Eastern Conference semifinals matchup in the Orlando in which the Heat defeated the Bucks in five games eventually reaching the NBA Finals and falling to the Lakers.

This season, the Bucks won the regular-season series 2-1. The Bucks are coming off a 122-108 win over Miami, without Jimmy Butler, on Saturday night. The Bucks had seven players in double figures led by Khris Middleton with 21 points.

Prior to the Heat's loss to the Bucks, Miami had won 7 of its last 8 games. Butler is the leading scorer on the team this season with 21.5 points per game. He also leads the Heat in assists and steals. Butler did not play in any game against the Bucks this season.