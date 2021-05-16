Different Season, Same Approach: Middleton ready for alternate state golf meet

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The wait to defend their 2019 state championship was longer than expected for the Middleton Cardinals. They're not letting the wait or unique time of year throw them off course.

"The state atmosphere is something that's kind of unmatched even in these times," said junior Ellie Frisch. "It's just a really nice feeling to play at state."

Middleton is packing their bags for this year's state finals trip. The WIAA Alternate Fall State Finals tournament moved the meet to Blackwolf Run in Kohler, WI.

Head coach Becky Halverson is encouraging her golfers to embrace the venue challenge.

"One shot at a time. We're not going to worry about what other teams are doing [or] what other individuals are doing. We're just going to focus on our own games."

Halverson says the Cardinal golfers have been extremely "adaptable" the entire season.

"Anything that has been thrown at them they have dealt with and rolled with the punches," said Halverson.

Glenna Sanderson is one of those golfers that's battled through the season's ups and downs. Sanderson used all she's learned over the past year and has a new approach to golf because of it.

"Just trying to stay easy-minded and easygoing while I'm out there," said Sanderson, a member of 2019 state team. "Let the bad shots or let the bad things in life go over your shoulder sometimes and just keep figuring out how to keep going on."

Little by little, the Cardinals hope to remain on par to bring home another state championship.

The WIAA alternate season State Girls Golf Championships will be held Monday and Tuesday, May 17-18. Competition begins at on Monday at 1:30 p.m. and resume on Tuesday at 10 a.m.