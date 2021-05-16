It’ll feel like Summer next week, get ready!

MADISON (WKOW) - Dew points and temperatures are going to climb, so it'll be very Summer-like.

There is a chance that we'll see some light shower activity overnight Sunday into Monday, however the rain chance is going to minimal on Monday and limited to the extreme southern parts of the 27 News coverage area.

Temperatures and dew points are going to be comfortable and tolerable but the set up of the jetstream is going to be changing which means our temperatures and dew points are going to be climbing.

Here's a look at where our temperatures and dew points will start and where they'll be when the pattern changes, which is expected sometime midweek.