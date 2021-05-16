Israel bombs home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says it destroyed the home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader, the third such attack in two days. It comes after nearly a week of heavy Israeli airstrikes on the territory ruled by the Palestinian militant group, which has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel. Israel appears to have stepped up strikes in recent days in order to inflict as much damage as possible on Hamas as efforts to broker a cease-fire accelerate. The military said Sunday it struck the home of Yehiyeh Sinwar, the most senior Hamas leader inside Gaza. He and other top Hamas leaders are in hiding.