Two people injured after three-vehicle crash on US 14 in Arena

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office reopened US Highway 14 after both lanes were blocked due to a three-vehicle crash.

Deputies cleared the incident around 5:45 p.m.

Authorities said two people were injured due to the crash, but the extent is unknown.

ARENA (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is responding to a multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 in Arena Sunday.

Deputies reported the multi-vehicle crash happened at 4:30 at US Highway 14 at Peck Road.

Arena Fire and EMS is assisting the sheriff's office, and Spring Green Fire and EMS were called for mutual aid.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said east and west bound lanes are closed on US Highway 14 at Peck Road due to the crash.