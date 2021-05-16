Next Digital trading halted after Jimmy Lai’s assets frozen

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong stock exchange has halted the trading of Next Digital shares, days after authorities froze assets belonging to its founder Jimmy Lai. Next Digital said in a filing that it requested the halt after the freeze was announced Friday. Next Digital published pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, and the company was founded by Lai, its controlling shareholder. The freeze comes as Lai and nine other pro-democracy activists appeared in court Monday, facing charges related to inciting others to take part in an unauthorized assembly in October 2019.