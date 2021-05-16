Pandemic pets being returned to shelters

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WKOW) -- Pet adoptions skyrocketed at the beginning of the pandemic, but now that things are starting to return to normal, some pets are being returned to shelters.

A humane society in Wood County has seen an increase in dogs given up because of behavior issues.

Experts say during the pandemic, many people weren't able to be around others, and neither were their pets.

"There are some behavior things starting to pop up, where animals are not socialized enough, so they're very uncomfortable with a lot of the people coming into their home environment. So just due to that, a lot of people aren't comfortable with that, so they do end up coming back to us," said Madison Rafter, director of the South Wood County Humane Society in Wisconsin Rapids.

Experts say one way to help socialize pets is to take them on regular walks in public. Obedience classes can also be helpful