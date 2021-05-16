Sauk County Amish cabinetry considered total loss after fire

HILLPOINT (WKOW) -- A Sauk County cabinet factory fire went up in flames Saturday night.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office responded to Schmucker Cabinetry on State Highway 154 right before 11 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, the Hillpoint Fire Department, Loganville Area Fire Department, Cazenovia Area Fire Department, Reedsburg Fire Department, and Plain Fire and EMS responded to the incident.

Officials reported there were no injuries, but the building is considered a complete loss.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.