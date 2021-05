TOWN OF WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- A single engine plane crashed in the Kettle Moraine Forest Saturday evening.

The Whitewater Fire Department said it happened just before 9:30 p.m.

By about 2:20 a.m., authorities were able to free the three people on the aircraft, and they did not report any injuries.

Sections of Highway P South had to be closed while crews worked the crash.