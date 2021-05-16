TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-mile interstate backup near DeForest due to crash

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to an interstate crash that is backing up traffic for more than three miles.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened on I-39 South near mile marker 125 around 1:10 p.m. That's near State Highway 60 just north of DeForest.

WisDOT says the crash closed the left southbound lane and is causing significant delays. They estimate this will last two hours.

This story is developing. 27 News will update it with the latest information as it becomes available.