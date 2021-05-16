Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney is criticizing GOP colleagues for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning former President Donald Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen. In television interviews Sunday, Cheney cautioned that there is “no question” an attack like Jan. 6 could happen again if Trump’s claims go unchecked. The Wyoming Republican has been ousted from House GOP leadership for challenging Trump. But she says she will continue to speak up on the dangers of undermining democracy, and calls House GOP leaders “complicit” in spreading Trump’s lies. House Republicans replaced Cheney with congresswoman Elise Stefanik as their No. 3 leader.