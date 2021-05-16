Warming trend begins, multiple shower/storm chances this week

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday will be drier and noticeably warmer (highs up about 10 degrees) compared to Saturday!

The day started with patchy fog across the region.

Dry air is expected to move in this morning and help mix out some of the fog, plus winds will pick up just a bit into mid-morning.

Sunshine is expected to return today, partly sunny skies majority of the day.

Clouds return mid-late afternoon and increase through the evening/night.

The sunshine will help us warm to the 60s by Noon, with highs likely returning to the 70s by late-afternoon.

A sprinkle is possible during the afternoon/evening, mainly dry today.

Temperatures continue to rise throughout the week. Highs reach the mid-upper 70s by mid-week and the 80s by the end of the week.

Monday looks to be the driest day as of right now.

Shower and storm chances are listed for almost every-day on the 7-day forecast. Wet weather is possible Tuesday through Saturday.

While there are many chances, every day is fairly low with 20-40% odds.

Nonetheless, it will be warm and humid with times of rain/sun/storms/clouds.