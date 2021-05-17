A Facebook food group comes together to make a cookbook

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic gave them lemons. So they made lemon rosemary chicken. A Facebook group that swapped homemade recipes after restaurants were shuttered has blossomed into a vibrant online community and has now produced a cookbook. “In the Quarantine Kitchen” offers some 120 recipes from across the globe that users proudly posted with all proceeds going to charity. Some dishes are cherished family hand-me-downs, like Homemade Chicken Cacciatore and Aunt Nellie’s Fried Chicken. Others were concocted during the pandemic, like one for tres leches ice pops which was created because ice cream shops were closed due to the virus.