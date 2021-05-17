Alabama judge handling domestic cases accused of stalking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — State judicial investigators are accusing an Alabama judge of multiple violations of judicial ethics rules. A complaint by the Judicial Inquiry Commission says Jefferson County Circuit Judge Nakita Blocton used fake social media accounts to harass people with cases before her. It also claims she verbally abused office workers and lawyers and showed signs of drug use and mental instability. The judge has been temporarily removed from duties, and an attorney representing her says most of the allegations aren’t true. Blocton has been a judge since 2017. She handles domestic relations cases in Birmingham.