Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An attorney suing the federal government says the Biden administration has agreed to let about 250 people a day through border crossings with Mexico to seek refuge in the United States. The move is part of negotiations to settle a lawsuit over pandemic-related powers that deny migrants a right to apply for asylum. Lee Gelernt of the American Civil Liberties Union says the government will also stop flying migrant families from Texas’ Rio Grande Valley to El Paso, Texas, and San Diego to be expelled to Mexico. The Homeland Security Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.