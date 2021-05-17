Bagley fire chief, treasurer charged with stealing from volunteer fire department

BAGLEY (WKOW) -- Court records show fire chief Ryne Jackley and treasurer Jodi Moris of the Bagley Volunteer Fire Department were charged Monday with embezzling from the village's volunteer fire service.

Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a release, a bank made investigators aware in late March of suspicious activity on the department's accounts.

Moris, 52, of Mt. Hope, was charged Monday with felony theft of more than $10,000. Jackley, 31, of Bagley, was charged with misdemeanor theft or less than $2,500.

27 News requested the criminal complaint filed Monday in Grant county.