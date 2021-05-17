Baldwin, Pocan join progressive push for Middle East cease-fire

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's two most progressive Congressional Democrats have joined calls to end fighting in Israel that left hundreds dead.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) issued a joint statement Monday along with 27 other Senate Democrats in calling for the violence to come to an end.

"To prevent any further loss of civilian life and to prevent further escalation of conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories, we urge an immediate ceasefire," the statement said.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth) has helped lead a group of progressive House members in opposing the attacks that have escalated between Israel and Hamas. On Friday, Pocan and others spoke at length on the House floor, denouncing what they articulated as human rights abuses by Israel against the Palestinian people.

"If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor," the congressman wrote on Twitter.

Today, my colleagues and I stood up because no one should suffer the loss of life, liberty, or dignity that the Palestinian people have suffered.



Tensions boiled over last week amid continued efforts by Israel to evict Palestinians from their homes in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, two contested areas. Israel has moved Jewish settlers into the regions, blurring the lines between Israeli and Palestinian areas and making a two-state solution to the contested land unlikely.

Hamas, the de facto Palestinian government of the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli military have exchanged, bomb and rocket attacks in a conflict that has left more than 200 people dead, most of them Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Associated Press.

The U.S. has back Israel in the violence, with President Joe Biden saying that the Middle Eastern nation has a right to defend itself. At a U.N. Security Council meeting on Sunday, the U.S. blocked the approval of a statement calling for a cease-fire.

Baldwin and Pocan are a part of a growing minority in Congress that opposes the long-held bipartisan support for Israeli military operations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) and Rep. Glen Grothmann (R-Glenbeulah) have both voiced their support for Israel in the conflict.

"I am praying for peace in Israel and Gaza and calling on both sides to de-escalate the situation to prevent any further loss of life, but every nation has a right to defend itself against incoming rockets targeting innocent civilians," Kind wrote in a post on Twitter.

Kind went on to say that the U.S. should attempt to facilitate peace talks between the two sides that would end with a two-state solution. Grothman, by contrast, did not qualify his support for Israel.

"The United States, and all civilized countries, should stand with #Israel as they respond to the violence perpetrated by Hamas," the congressman for Wisconsin's sixth congressional district wrote on Twitter. "I am praying for Israel and its citizens!"