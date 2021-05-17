Bucky statue stolen from Greenway Station

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A Bucky Badger statue in Middleton is missing after it was stolen sometime Saturday night, with its heavy weight suggesting a group effort.

According to a news release from Captain Jemery Geiszler of the Middleton Police Department, the statue weighs several hundred pounds. It was cut off at the feet, and its whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Middleton police department at (608) 824-7300, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.