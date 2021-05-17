Cicadas begin emerging after 17 years underground

(WKOW) -- After 17 years underground, billions of cicadas are emerging in portions of the United States.

They are showing up in at least 15 states, primarily on the east coast.

Dr. Michael Raupp, a professor emeritus of entomology at University of Maryland, said cicadas have one of the most bizarre strategies for survival of any creature on the planet.

"They're going to emerge in such massive numbers synchronously. They'll fill the belly of every predator that wants to eat them and there will still be enough left over to perpetuate their species…Boom," said Dr. Raupp.

Cicadas live above ground for about three weeks, which is long enough to reproduce before dying.