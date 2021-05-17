Coronavirus testing still crucial for controlling the pandemic

(WKOW) -- Vaccines are helping to drive down the number of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin. According to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there are more than 7,000 active cases of the virus. One of the main ways to control cases is through testing.

“Vaccines are effective, but we still have many who are unvaccinated and the virus is still spreading,” Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director for infection control at UW Health said. “People still get sick with the virus and it’s important to make a diagnosis so appropriate treatment can be used.”

People also need testing to know if they are infected and should stay home and quarantine, Safdar said.

Adults, parents, and caregivers of children ages 5 years old and older who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their health care providers to schedule a test.

UW Health is reminding the public that testing is easy, free, and widely available, and is the most precise way to track COVID-19 cases.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever (100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher), chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath/chest tightness, loss of taste or smell, runny nose, nasal congestion, headache, severe fatigue/exhaustion and muscle pain.

For those who haven’t been vaccinated, or are not fully vaccinated, testing is necessary if:

You’ve been exposed to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

You’ve been at an event where individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.

You have friends or relatives who have tested positive for COVID-19 or may have been exposed.

You have friends or relatives who are at higher risk of complications from COVID-19 and want to make sure you don’t expose them.

You have upcoming travel, work, or other life events that may require you to get tested.

UW Health offers testing for its patients at 3819 John Wall Drive. The site is open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and UW Health can test more than 500 patients per day.