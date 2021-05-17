Driver dead in single-car crash; alcohol use suspected

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A man died after a single-car crash in Fitchburg early Monday morning, with authorities suspecting alcohol to be a significant factor.

According to a news release from the city of Fitchburg, police responded to reports of a car crashed into a utility pole on the 2500 block of County Highway MM at 4:40 a.m. Monday. The driver, a 25-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle on impact and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle, and no other cars were involved. While the incident is still under investigation, police suspect excessive speed and alcohol use are behind the crash.

The man has not been identified as of early Monday afternoon, so his loved ones can be notified.