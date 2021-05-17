Dry and seasonal before summer-like weather arrives

MADISON (WKOW) - Another nice, seasonal day is expected in Madison with highs once again likely hitting the low 70s.

Dry weather continues today, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Cloud cover continues to fluctuate as a system to the south brings rain and storms to parts of the Midwest/Ohio River Valley. Rain stays below the Wisconsin/Illinois border Monday.

Although, we could really use it. Drought conditions continue.

Our time comes Tuesday and potentially the rest of this week into the weekend, with shower and storm chances almost everyday.

Tuesday's rain comes in a couple of rounds, first during the early afternoon. Second, during the evening and overnight.

Majority of the rain sticks to the west of Madison, widespread in this region at times but becoming isolated into the night. Light showers are expected, with chances of moderate showers at times.

There's a 20-30% chance almost every day, timing can't be confirmed yet.

Moisture clearly won't be lagging. Dew point values rise quite a bit in the coming days, with values in the 60s and 70s. Feeling muggy!

Values will potentially be even higher than high temps last week.

Highs also rise, mid-70s by Wednesday and 80s likely this weekend.