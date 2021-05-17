Erdogan: High-ranking PKK militant killed in Iraq operation

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president says a Turkish security forces have killed an alleged high-ranking Kurdish militant in an operation in northern Iraq. Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday the slain militant was allegedly responsible for the Syria operations of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. He identified him by his codename, Sofi Nurettin and said he was a Syrian national. Erdogan said Nurettin was responsible for numerous “bloody acts” against Turkey, as well as attacks against Turkish troops during cross-border offensives in northern Syria. There was no immediate confirmation from the Kurdish rebel group.