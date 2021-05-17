Ex-Turkish presidential contender forms new political party

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A politician who once ran as a presidential challenger to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has formed a new political party, months after he broke away from Turkey’s main opposition party. Muharrem Ince, 57, formally applied to the Interior Ministry on Monday to establish the Homeland Party. In February, he left the main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, citing policy differences. Four other legislators also left the CHP to join Ince’s new party. The politician was CHP’s candidate against Erdogan in Turkey’s 2018 presidential election, getting 31% of the votes behind Erdogan’s 53% support. He had become a vocal critic of CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu and made unsuccessful bids to replace him as party chairman.