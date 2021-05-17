Four people escape Madison house fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- Four people were able to escape when a house in Madison caught fire Monday morning.

The Madison Fire Department says the fire started just after 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 6300 block of Hartford Drive.

Firefighters used thousands of gallons of water to put out the flames and had the fire knocked down 20 minutes after they arrived.

The fire department says fire damage to the home is severe, from the first floor to the attic. The fire also damaged the siding of the home next door.

Four people were home at the time. None of them were hurt.

Five people in all will be displaced by the fire.

The cause is under investigation.