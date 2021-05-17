Furry Friends 5K to raise money for animals at Humane Society of Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- An upcoming race in Jefferson County is going to the dogs.

The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting its annual Furry Friends 5K race on Saturday, May 22 at 9 am. at the Jefferson County Fair Park.

Along with the race, there will be a reptile exhibit and other animal-friendly booths set up.

All of the money raised from the 5K goes to help the animals in the Jefferson County Humane Society.

You can pre-register for the race ahead of time, by clicking HERE.