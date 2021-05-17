Germany nears accord with Namibia on colonial-era killings

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it is close to an agreement with Namibia on the killings of tens of thousands of people when Germany was the southern African country’s colonial ruler over a century ago. Germany opened talks with the Namibian government in 2015 on a “future-oriented reappraisal of German colonial rule.” It has signaled its readiness to make compensation payments. A German foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Monday that “we are in the home stretch on this issue.” She said she couldn’t give further details because both sides have agreed to maintain confidentiality until the process is complete.